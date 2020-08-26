COVID-19: Wilton School District Shifts To Remote Learning After Large Gathering

The Wilton School District will be kicking off the academic year remotely after a photo of a large gathering of high school students went viral, causing concern for some parents and educators.

Following a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, the district announced that it has canceled the two half days that were scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 28 that had been scheduled as orientation days.

The first day of remote learning for students is Monday, Aug. 31. Orientations will be postponed for a later date. The district will transition to a hybrid learning model the week of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Aside from the photo, district officials also cited a small spike in COVID-19 cases in neighboring communities in recent weeks.

According to the district, the first week of distance learning will be on a shortened da schedule with dismissals scheduled for:

Cider Mill: 11:55 a.m.;

Middlebrook/Wilton High School: 12:30 p.m.;

Miller-Driscoll: 1:15 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.