COVID-19: Photo Of HS Students At Large Gathering In Fairfield County Sparks Concerns

Some in Fairfield County are concerned after photos of dozens of teenage high school students failing to socially distance during the COVID-19 pandemic circulated online.

The photo of students reportedly gathering for a scavenger hunt - an unofficial annual tradition for seniors - was first posted on Facebook, then went viral online, sparking concerns as schools are nearing their reopening dates.

Following a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, the district announced that it has canceled the two half days that were scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 28 that had been planned as orientation days.

The first day of remote learning for students is Monday, Aug. 31. Orientations will be postponed for a later date. The district will transition to a hybrid learning model the week of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

"I think it's important to step back," Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith said. "I see my role as shepherding my administrators, teachers, our families toward the common goal of providing and participating in a public education experience that is, number one, safe for all stakeholders, and, number two, that is of very high quality.

"That's been the mission from day one and hasn't changed," he continued. "What has changed is that we're in the midst of a global pandemic and there is no playbook for responding to these conditions on the ground today.

"For months we've been planning, adapting, responding, taking in feedback, but this is an enormously complex task, not just here in Wilton but every school district in any sector of the globe."

