Two Bodies Found Inside Fairfield County Home

Kathy Reakes
Bridgeport Police are reporting they found two dead bodies inside a city home.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police are awaiting autopsy results after two people were found dead inside a Fairfield County home.

The bodies were found around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30 inside the home on Calhoun Avenue, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport.

When police arrived on the scene, AMR personnel pronounced both parties dead at the scene, Appleby said.

Police are waiting on the autopsies to determine the cause of death.

The identities of the victims have not been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

