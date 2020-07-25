Three Minors Charged With Stealing Signs From Residents' Lawns In Fairfield County

Three minors in Fairfield County found themselves in hot water after stealing signs and posting the exploits of their efforts on social media, police said.

A 12-year-old girl, her 15-year-old sister, and a third 15-year-old teen were arrested on Monday, July 20 after allegedly stealing lawn signs from the property of multiple local residents.

Police said the teens were identified after they posted a video on social media showing them in possession of the stolen support and graduation signs on Thursday, July 16.

It is alleged that the minors brought the signs home, posting the collection on social media. The investigation by the Trumbull Police Department came after residents who paid for the signs sought to press charges against whoever was responsible for the thefts.

The juveniles have since admitted to their actions and stated that they did not agree with the current movement in which the signs were supporting.

The 12-year-old was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and conspiracy to commit trespassing. The two 15-year-olds were charged with 13 counts of larceny, and eight counts of simple trespass.

All three minors were released to their parents after being issued a juvenile summons to appear in Juvenile Court in Bridgeport on Monday, Aug. 3.

