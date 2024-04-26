The arrest resulted from an incident on Friday, April 19 just before 8 p.m., when a vehicle was seen driving erratically on Route 7 in Wilton, according to Wilton Police.

Officers then pulled the car over and began talking with the driver, Stratford resident Piotr Fiedor, who soon failed a field sobriety test, police said.

Fiedor was then arrested and taken to police headquarters, where his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.2559 and 0.2696, according to the department.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and given a court date of Friday, May 3. Fiedor later posted 7 percent of his $250 bond and was released.

