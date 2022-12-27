Ridgefield Woman Charged With DUI, Operating Without License At School In Wilton

A Fairfield County woman was busted for an alleged DUI at a school after police were alerted to a woman that was intoxicated.

Jolene Matthews, age 46, of Ridgefield, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Cider Mill School at 240 School Road.

According to Lt. Gregg Phillipson, of the Wilton Police, officers responded to the school for a possible woman who was intoxicated and seen getting into a white 2019 Nisan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.

As officers arrived at the school, Matthew was seen pulling back into the school parking lot and getting out of her car, Phillipson said.

Officers said she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and that multiple empty alcohol containers were located inside the car, and Matthews failed to perform the standardized field sobriety tests to standard.

Matthews was placed under arrest for DUI and driving without a license. She then refused to submit to chemical testing, police said.

She was released from custody after posting a bond of $250.00.

