Man Nabbed With Resident's Stolen Credit Cards, iPad, Apple Watch In Wilton, Police Say

Police nabbed a man on identity theft following a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration.

Amir Kitale Williams, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 13, by Wilton Police after he was stopped in a 2019 Nissan Rogue who's registration was showing expired, police said.

During the traffic stop, a strong odor of marijuana resulted in a search of the vehicle.

During the search, police found three iPads, an Apple watch, and identifying documents belonging to a Stamford resident including credit cards, gift cards, and licenses inside the vehicle.

Also found was a receipt showing the use of the resident's credit cards to make several purchases at Walmart, police said.

The Stamford resident was notified and stated that she thought she had lost her wallet inside of Stop & Shop earlier that day.

Williams admitted to using the victim's cards to make purchases and was arrested

He was charged with:

Identity theft

Payment card theft

Possession of marijuana

Williams was processed and released on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at Norwalk Superior Court in February 2021.

