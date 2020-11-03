Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Wilton Daily Voice
Know Them? Police Seek To ID Couple In Fairfield County Commercial Burglaries

Kathy Reakes
Know them? Police are asking the public for help identifying the two who allegedly burglarized a Westport business.
Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man and a woman who allegedly burglarized two downtown businesses in Westport.

The burglaries took place on Friday, Oct. 23, said Westport Police Lt. Anthony Prezioso. He declined to name the businesses as the investigation is ongoing,

During the burglaries, the two allegedly stole two televisions and some audio equipment, he said.

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man and woman who allegedly burglarized a business.

Westport Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 203-341-6000 or the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6007 with any information.

