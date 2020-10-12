Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Fire Breaks Out At Home In Fairfield County

Christina Coulter
Firefighters working to extinguish the blaze Photo Credit: Stamford Fire Department

Two families were displaced by a blaze that started when a dryer caught fire, according to firefighters. in Fairfield County. 

Three fire engines, a truck company, and a rescue company responded to the fire at a two-story, two-family house in Stamford on Houston Terrace at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12. 

After about 30 minutes, the fire was under control, and after an additional 30 minutes, firefighters had ensured that it was extinguished entirely, according to Stamford Fire Department Captain Phillip Hayes.

One of the two residential units in the home was significantly damaged by smoke, fire and water. No injuries were reported.

