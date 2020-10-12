Fire Breaks Out At Home In Fairfield County

Two families were displaced by a blaze that started when a dryer caught fire, according to firefighters. in Fairfield County.

Three fire engines, a truck company, and a rescue company responded to the fire at a two-story, two-family house in Stamford on Houston Terrace at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.

After about 30 minutes, the fire was under control, and after an additional 30 minutes, firefighters had ensured that it was extinguished entirely, according to Stamford Fire Department Captain Phillip Hayes.

One of the two residential units in the home was significantly damaged by smoke, fire and water. No injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.