Danbury Woman, 24, Arrested For Fleeing From Police After Failing To Stop In Wilton, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was arrested for allegedly fleeing from police when they attempted to stop her for a speeding violation.

Jessica Perez-Chimbo, age 24, of Danbury, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 29, for the incident which took place in Wilton in August, Wilton Police Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson said.

According to Phillipson, an officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on a 2018 Subaru WRX for a speeding violation. When the officer attempted to conduct a stop with the vehicle on Danbury Road near Cannon Road, it failed to yield and continued traveling northbound on Danbury Road at a high rate of speed.

An arrest warrant was issued for Perez-Chimbo who turned herself into police on Friday, Phillipson said.

Perez-Chimbo was charged with engaging police in pursuit and speeding.

She was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.