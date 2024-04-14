Kiana Diaz, age 26, of Newtown, was busted in Wilton on Range Road at 12:08 a.m. on Monday, April 1.

According to Lt. Anna Tornello, of the Wilton Police, police on the scene found that Diaz had backed a 2024 blue Kia Seltos in a mailbox.

During an investigation, it was determined that Diaz was exhibiting several signs of alcohol impairment and was asked to perform field sobriety tests which she failed, Tornello said.

Diaz was charged with DUI alcohol/drugs, and failure to drive in a proper lane.

She refused chemical testing and was released on a promise to appear.

