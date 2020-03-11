COVID-19: Wilton Library Closed Until Further Notice

With the news that a Wilton resident has been hospitalized with the first Connecticut case of the novel coronavirus, the Wilton Library has announced it will be closed until further notice.

The decision to close the library was advised by Wilton's health director after all of the town's public schools were closed, said Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director of the library.

The library, located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road, closed at 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, and will remain so until the all-clear is given.

Tai-Lauria said the library has many downloadable and streaming digital resources to keep residents up-to-date and entertained.

All are free and available anytime with a Wilton library card online at wiltonlibrary.org .

