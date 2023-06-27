Naked Man Charged With Drug Possession In Wilton

The incident took place in Wilton on Thursday, June 22 in the parking lot of 49 New St.

According to Captain Gregg Phillipson of the Wilton Police, New Haven County resident Ryan Patrick Sutfin, age 40, of Hamden, was found by police when they were checking out a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

When officers approached Sutfin, he quickly entered his truck, Phillipson said. That's when officers found that he was naked and appeared to be high on drugs or alcohol.

Sutfin admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the night and said he had more inside the truck, Phillipson said. A search was conducted and .3 grams of meth along with a glass smoking device were located inside.

Ryan was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $2,500 bond which he could not make.

