Redding Dad Drives Drunk With Daughter In Car: Wilton Police

The Fairfield County incident occurred in Wilton on Friday, March 29.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. that morning, 45-year-old Eduard Abukhovich was speeding, driving his gray 2022 Volvo XC90 north on Route 7 (Danbury Road) when he was pulled over.

Abukhovich, who is from the town of Redding, reportedly admitted to police that he had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

According to Wilton Police, Abukhovich’s juvenile daughter was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car at the time he was pulled over.

Abukhovich refused chemical testing but did not pass a field sobriety test and was arrested.

He is charged with:

Speeding;

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; and

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a child under 18.

He paid seven percent of his bond and is due to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday, April 10.

