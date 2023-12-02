Man Accused Of Trying To Cash Forged Checks At Bank In Wilton

James Greco, of Wynantskill, New York, located in Rensselaer County, was charged on Tuesday, Nov. 21 on a warrant for the July incident at a Wilton bank.

According to Lt. Anna Tornello, of the Wilton Police, Greco entered the bank and forged checks in the victim’s name, and then deposited the cash into other accounts.

After an extensive investigation, and with the help of several other law enforcement agencies, Greco was identified as the suspect and taken into custody in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, in the city of Framingham.

He was extradited to Wilton where he was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of identity theft

Two counts of criminal impersonation

Two counts of larceny

Three counts of forgery

Greco was held on a $250,000 bond at Wilton Police Headquarters pending his release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wilton and receive free news updates.