Stay At Ex-KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley's Former Wilton Home, Now An Airbnb

Rock n' roll fans can now soak in the hot tub, record music, and stroll down hiking trails at the former home of Ace Frehley, the original guitarist for legendary band KISS.

For $495 a night, up to nine guests can kick back in Fairfield County at the Spaceman's 6400-square-foot former residence in Wilton, according to the house's Airbnb listing. The modern style home is completed with rock n' roll decor and includes access to a 70-acre farm.

The home was evaluated at $1,067,500 in 2018, according to property records. It was last sold in 2016.

Frehley lived in the house in the '80s, the Real Deal reports, and set up a recording studio, called the "Ace in the Hole Studio," onsite.

The studio, which is rumored to have once been used by the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia according to CTInsider, has now been restored and is available for guests to use.

"Staying here was like getting to stay in a rock history museum," said a reviewer on Airbnb. "I’m a hobby musician so getting to practice on a stage was an absolute joy. And the house has Bluetooth speakers everywhere so you can enjoy your favorite music while being surrounded by amazing memorabilia."

Frehley worked on songs for KISS's album "Music from 'The Elder" in the Wilton house, according to CTInsider. Frehley would leave the band months after releasing that album.

To check out the Airbnb listing, click here.

