Woman Nabbed Going 20 MPH Over While Drunk On St. Patrick's Day In Wilton, Police Say

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and speeding on a Connecticut road, authorities said.

Amanda Oboy.

 Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

The Fairfield County incident happened on the night of St. Partick’s Day (Sunday, March 17) in the town of Wilton.

Just before 10 p.m. that night, 35-year-old Amanda Oboy was reportedly driving her Jeep down Danbury Road (Route 7) near Cricket Lane going 54 miles per hour (nearly 20 over the speed limit of 35).

Police said Oboy, who is from Bethel, appeared to be under the influence and failed a sobriety test.

She was arrested and her blood alcohol level was allegedly at 0.1033.

Oboy is charged with DUI and traveling unreasonably fast.

She posted bond and is due to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Thursday, April 4. 

