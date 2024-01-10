Home Healthcare Assistant Forges Checks, Steals Money From Wilton Client: Police

The Fairfield County incident originally took place in the town of Wilton in September 2023, according to officers at the Wilton Police Department.

Christine Early, age 50, of New Fairfield, was reportedly employed as a visiting home healthcare assistant for a Wilton resident.

While working, Early is said to have stolen cash from her patient. Police said she also forged a check that was given to her.

Early turned herself in on an active arrest warrant on Thursday, Jan. 4, and she was charged with grand larceny and forgery.

She posted her $25,000 bail and is due to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Thursday, Jan. 18.

