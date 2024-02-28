Fairfield Man Charged With Shoplifting $3K In Goods From Wilton Store

Ross Manley, age 33, of Fairfield, was arrested by Wilton Police on Thursday, Feb. 22 at Stamford Superior Court for the incident which took place in October 2022 at the Outdoor Sports Center in Wilton.

According to Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police, a South Wilton business contacted the police to report shoplifting involving thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Staff reported that the shoplifter had just left the store and was able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was seen entering, Tornello said.

Through investigation, Manley was developed as a suspect. and an arrest warrant was signed.

He was charged with one count of larceny and one count of organized retail theft.

Manley is being on a $75,000 bond.

