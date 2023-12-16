Danbury Man Nabbed For DUI In Wilton

Edward Turner, age 57, of Danbury, was stopped by Wilton Police around 2:15 a.m., Friday, Dec. 8 in his gray 2014 Chevrolet Traverse.

According to Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police, Turner was stopped after police spotted him failing to maintain his lane of travel on Danbury Road.

When stopped, Turner appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was evaluated by EMS to rule out any medical concerns, Tornello said.

Turner later failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a chemical test, she added.

He was charged with driving under the influence and failing to maintain a proper lane.

He was released on a $250 bond.

