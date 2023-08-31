Traffic Mess: Hydraulic Fluid Spill In Westport Causes 3 Crashes, Lane Closures, Backups

The incident, in Westport, took place on Thursday, Aug. 31 in the area of Post Road East from Long Lots Road.

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, a truck traveling westbound on Post Road East from the area of Long Lots Road had a hydraulic line break and began leaking hydraulic fluid.

The driver of the vehicle did not know that the fluid was leaking and continued driving west on Post Road East to Myrtle Avenue and Main Street.

"This fluid on the road caused three crashes before we were able to get lanes closed," Woods said.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation and Westport Town Highway are currently on scene and in the process of conducting a clean-up.

As a result of this incident, traffic on Post Road East has been significantly affected, Woods said.

Westport Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until the spill can be mitigated.

There have been no road closures, but lanes on the affected roads have been closed.

