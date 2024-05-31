A Few Clouds 77°

SHARE

Stop & Shop Larceny Report In Westport Leads To Crash, Arrests Of Man, Woman

A man and woman have been apprehended after a report of larceny in progress was followed by a crash.

Stop &amp; Shop at  1790 Post Road East in Westport.

Stop & Shop at  1790 Post Road East in Westport.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

At about 1:50 p.m. Friday, May 31 in Westport, officers were dispatched to the supermarket at  1790 Post Road East after the report.

A Westport Police Department officer on patrol in the parking lot approached the suspect vehicle to take the two involved parties into custody. 

A man, who was in the driver’s seat, immediately complied with the officer’s commands and exited the van he was operating. 

A woman, who was on the passenger side, jumped into the driver’s seat. 

As the officer attempted to prevent her from leaving, she accelerated and dragged the officer for a short distance.

The suspect vehicle fled westbound on Post Road East and was quickly spotted by responding officers. 

These officers attempted a motor vehicle stop, but the driver continued at a high rate of speed. 

As the suspect vehicle was traveling through the intersection of Morningside Drive, it struck a van crossing the intersection.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The accident necessitated the closure of Post Road East for a short period.

The investigation remains active. 

Charges and the suspect’s identities have not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE