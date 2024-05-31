IDs Released For Man, Woman Charged After Larceny At Westport Stop & Shop, Crash

At about 1:50 p.m. Friday, May 31 in Westport, officers were dispatched to the supermarket at 1790 Post Road East after the report.

A Westport Police Department officer on patrol in the parking lot approached the suspect vehicle to take the two involved parties into custody.

A man, who was in the driver’s seat, immediately complied with the officer’s commands and exited the van he was operating.

A woman, who was on the passenger side, jumped into the driver’s seat.

As the officer attempted to prevent her from leaving, she accelerated and dragged the officer for a short distance.

The suspect vehicle fled westbound on Post Road East and was quickly spotted by responding officers.

These officers attempted a motor vehicle stop, but the driver continued at a high rate of speed.

As the suspect vehicle was traveling through the intersection of Morningside Drive, it struck a van crossing the intersection.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

According to police, the duo stole $390 worth of items at the Stop & Shop.

The two are New Haven residents Hannah Howell, age 31, and Garrett Sprouse, age 45.

Howell was charged with:

Larceny,

Interfering with police

Assault on a police officer

Reckless driving

Engaging in a pursuit

Failure to obey a traffic signal.

She is being held on a $15,000.00 bond.

Sprouse was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit larceny,

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

He was released after posting a $500.00 bond and assigned a court date at Stamford Superior Court.

The accident caused the closure of Post Road East for a short period.

