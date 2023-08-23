Speeding Norwalk Man Nabbed For Warrants In Westport, Police Say

The incident took place in Westport on Tuesday, Aug. 22 on Post Road West.

Raymond Selvyn, age 21, of Norwalk, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and vehicle violations when the Westport Police Traffic Division was running stationary radar on Post Road West in the area of Burr Road, said Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police.

Selvyn was clocked at 53 mph in a 25 mph zone and pulled over by officers, Woods said.

During the stop, it was discovered that he had two active re-arrest warrants, one from Connecticut State Police and the other from Norwalk Police.

Selvyn was charged and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.