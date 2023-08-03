Popular NYC Restaurant To Open Locale In Westport

Tacombi, a taqueria known for its flavorful tacos and cocktails, is opening its first location in the state, located in Fairfield County at 1680 Post Road (Route 1) in Westport.

Founded in 2006 and originally run out of a “combi” bus in Mexico, the vibrant eatery – which uses its own brand of tortilla products, Vista Hermosa – has now amassed over 51,000 Instagram followers and locations in Virginia, Chicago, and Miami.

The menu for the Westport location will feature Tacombi’s most popular items, including corn esquites (Mexican street corn salad), Baja crispy fish tacos, Birria tacos, and the “Gringa Quesadilla,” made with Al Pastor-style roasted pork.

Diners will be able to pair their meal with a multitude of drinks, which they can enjoy in the restaurant’s interior or under the outdoor canopies.

In addition to classic drinks like margaritas, pina coladas, and, and mezcals, Tacombi has a number of non-alcoholic beverages to choose from, like house-made agua fresca.

Besides the fun vibes and great eats, Tacombi also gives back to the community.

With each new opening location, the company’s nonprofit, The Tacombi Foundation, is able to grow its outreach and help achieve its mission of advancing Mexican communities through education and food accessibility.

What’s more, The Tacombi Community Kitchen plans to work with Open Doors, a resource for those in the Norwalk dealing with poverty or homelessness, as well as fighting food insecurity with Westport’s own Homes with Hope’s Gillespie Center and Thomas Merton Center.

Whether you’re looking to support businesses that support the community, or searching for the best place for Taco Tuesday, Tacombi’s Wesport location is sure to please diners near and far.

“This is too good to be true,” wrote Instagram account stamford_events on a recent Tacombi post announcing the new location.

Others chimed in with similar comments, with one writing, “And down the street from my office?? I guess I’ll be working from home less.”

Another said they were “counting the hours.”

Tacombi Westport will open Monday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.

