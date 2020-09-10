Teen Suspect Nabbed In Westport Threatening Fliers Case

A teenager who posted fliers with white supremacist messages in Westport turned himself in after police identified him with surveillance footage, police said.

Max Bernegger of Westport, 18, was positively identified by police, who had been investigating the reported fliers since Monday, Sept. 27, using surveillance footage, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The fliers read "Kill Trump," "Fight the White," and "Once we win we're coming to Westport," according to police.

A second suspect, who is a juvenile, was also established as a culprit and charged with second-degree breach of the peace.

Bernegger turned himself in at Westport Police headquarters on Oct. 8 and was also charged with second-degree breach of the peace.

He was able to post $500 bail, and will be arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court at a later date

