Police Share Info After Probe Into Threatening Messages In Westport

After a three-day investigation, police and federal authorities said they found the culprits who posted fliers with threatening messages around a Fairfield County town.

Police said in a Thursday, Sept. 30 announcement that, after interviewing the individuals responsible for posting the fliers, there is no viable threat to the community.

According to Westport Police, the department began receiving reports of fliers that read "Kill Trump," "Fight the White," and "Once we win we're coming to Westport" on Monday, Sept. 27.

Many of the fliers, according to News 12 Connecticut, had symbols for the Worker's Party of Korea, the ruling regime of North Korea.

More details, said police, will be released to the public at a later date.

