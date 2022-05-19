CT Ranks As Best State To Be A Police Officer, New Study Says

Connecticut is the best state in the US to serve in law enforcement, according to a newly released study.

WalletHub released its 2022 “Best and Worst States To Be A Police Officer" rankings, which found Connecticut at the top of the list, ahead of California, Illinois, Maryland, and the District of Columbia in the top five.

According to WalletHub, to determine the best place to place, they compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on these factors on a weighted scale:

Opportunity and competition;

Law enforcement training requirements;

Job hazards and protections.

The complete methodology - which includes 30 key indicators of police friendliness in those three categories - can be found here.

In Connecticut, WalletHub found that it had the best law enforcement training and requirements, the seventh-best job hazard and protections (DC was first), and landed 18th in opportunity and competition (New Hampshire topped that list.)

According to WalletHub, Connecticut also landed fourth with the lowest violent crime rate.

On the other end of the scale, Arkansas, Hawaii, Alaska, West Virginia, and Mississippi were the five lowest-ranked states for policing.

The complete report from WalletHub can be found here.

