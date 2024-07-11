Weston Man Charged With Stealing Wallet From Westport YMCA, Using Credit Cards

Massimo Zhong, 20, of Weston, was arrested on Monday, July 8, for the June incident at the Westport/Weston YMCA.

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, officers started an investigation after the theft was reported, and they found that the credit cards were used in Norwalk shortly after being stolen.

The investigating officer reviewed surveillance footage and identified Zhong entering the YMCA, entering the locker room, and leaving. Woods said he was seen entering a vehicle and leaving the parking lot.

Woods said a check with the Norwalk Police Department showed the vehicle was captured on a license plate reader in front of the SONO Mall.

Further investigation captured Zhong on surveillance cameras using the stolen credit cards in the SONO Mall, Woods said.

A warrant was issued, and Zhong was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of larceny

Receipt of goods from illegal use of a credit card

Identity theft

He was held on a $150,000 bond.

