Norwalk Man Charged With Reckless Driving After Refusing To Stop In Westport For Speeding

The incident occurred on Greens Farms Road in Westport on Sunday, July 25.

According to Westport Police Lt. Eric Woods, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for minor traffic aviation when the driver refused to stop and began driving erratically and aggressively to elude police.

The officer disengaged from the car stop but not before obtaining the vehicle's license plate. An investigation ensued, and Yahya Sonko, age 23, of Norwalk, was identified as the car's operator, Woods said.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Sonko turned himself in to Westport Police on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Sonko was arrested, charged with:

Traveling unreasonably fast

Reckless driving

Engaging police in pursuit

Failure to obey a stop sign

Failure to display lights

Reckless endangerment

He was released on a $25,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday, Sept. 13.

