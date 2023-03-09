Propaganda Stickers Found On Westport, State Property, Police Say

Propaganda stickers discovered on Westport and state property in recent days prompted a swift response from the town administration and the police department.

On Wednesday, March 8, Westport Police were notified of propaganda, in the form of stickers, affixed to signs in the Saugatuck area of town, said Lt. Eric Woods.

"These stickers were small, and in some cases, old and tattered," Woods said.

The stickers are confirmed recruitment materials from a group called “Patriot Front," Woods added.

Woods said the Anti-Defamation League has documented the group and written extensively on them.

Westport Police spoke with the State Police Hate Crimes Unit and confirmed that they have seen material from this group in other parts of the country, but they have had no violence attached to this propaganda, Woods said.

“I am grateful to the police for managing the issue with expediency and professionalism," said First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker. "This does not represent Westport and is unacceptable."

Anyone with information or evidence of those responsible for placing the stickers in Saugatuck is encouraged to call the Westport Police Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.

