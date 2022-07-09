Man Nabbed Trying To Fraudulently Obtain Debit Card At Westport Bank, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with attempting to fraudulently obtain a debit card in Fairfield County while impersonating the real account holder.

The incident took place in Westport on Thursday, June 30 at the TD Bank located at 185 Main St.

Officers responded to the bank on a report that a man was attempting to receive a debit card by impersonating the real account holder, said Lt. David Wolf, of the Westport Police.

The suspect was still in the bank when officers arrived. He said his name was Edward Tucker and presented a Pennsylvania driver's license with that name, Wolf said.

The bank employee said that a Norwalk branch of TD Bank notified the Westport location that the suspect was supposedly trying to engage in the same fraudulent activity there and to be aware should he come to Westport, police said.

The Norwalk bank also advised that they reached out to the real account holder who said he was still in Pennsylvania.

The suspect admitted his real name is William Schwarz, age 60, of Newburgh, in Orange County, and it was determined that the driver's license in his possession was fake, Wolf added.

Schwarz also had in his possession a Wells Fargo bank card with the name Edward Tucker on it, police said.

He was charged with:

Identity theft

Forgery

Criminal impersonation

Payment card theft

A criminal attempt at the illegal use of a payment card

Illegal use of a payment card

He was held on a $50,000.00 bond.

