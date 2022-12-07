Man Caught On Security Cam Nabbed For Westport Home Burglary, Police Say

A man caught on a security camera was nabbed for allegedly breaking into a Fairfield County home.

The incident took place in Westport around 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2.

According to Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police, officers responded to a home for a report of a burglary in progress after the homeowner told police they were able to view an in-progress burglary at their residence via surveillance cameras and watched the suspects run out of the back door.

Responding officers set up a perimeter to secure the neighborhood, attempt to locate the fleeing suspects, and check the victim's home for additional suspects, Woods said.

An officer located a vehicle traveling slowly away from the area of the residence without any headlights on, police said.

He stopped the car and the driver, identified as Jaime Mogollon-Ayala, age 42, of Flushing, New York, could not provide a valid reason for being in the area, Woods said.

The officer could also see evidence from the home in plain view and he matched the clothing and physical characteristic of one of the suspects caught on the surveillance camera, Woods added.

Mogollon-Ayala was arrested and charged with:

Misuse of registration plates

Insufficient insurance

Driving without a valid license

Registration violation

Conspiracy to commit burglary

He was processed at Westport Police Department and released on a $25,000 bond with a court date of Monday, Dec. 12.

This case remains open as the Westport Police Detective Bureau continues its investigation.

