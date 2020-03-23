Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Westport Daily Voice serves Weston & Westport
COVID-19: Familiar Westport Faces Share Message Of Unity As Number Of Cases In Town Hits 62

Kathy Reakes
Actress Melissa Joan Hart
Actress Melissa Joan Hart Photo Credit: Westport Gov. Facebook

As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to increase in the Westport/Weston area, local residents, some famous, are offering messages of hope and unity on the town's Facebook page.

As of early Monday, March 23, there were a reported 62 cases of COVID-19 in Westport, and three in Weston, said Director of Health, Mark Cooper. Statewide there are 327 cases.

Cooper said those number do not include testing conducted last week, which will most likely drive the numbers higher.

And while the grim news may make some want to hide under the covers, other Westport residents have taken to social media to offer words of encouragement.

In the fast-moving video , such notables as author Jane Green, actress Melissa Joan Hart, and State Senator Will Haskell, in addition to others, all can be seen at home offering words of encouragement to their fellow Westporters.

Author Jane Green

Westport Gov. Facebook

Their message? "Wesporters are strong" and to "keep the distance," during these trying times.

Cooper said the increasing number of positive cases is not surprising. Last week the number of testing sites and the resulting number of tests being conducted increased significantly.

"The more testing that gets done, the more COVID19 will be found in Westport and Weston, and across the state," he said. "Everyone should assume it is everywhere."

Cooper also said a note of interest in the testing, was the age group with the most confirmed cases was 40 to 49 years old.

