'Don't Congregate Anywhere,' First Selectman Tells Westport Residents As COVID-19 Cases Hit 42

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe is telling residents not to congregate in any location anywhere with 42 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-10) in the town.

"If you must get provisions, practice social distancing at all times, even outside," he said. "These measures not only protect you, they are necessary to protect the public health and those around you."

"These are unprecedented times," Marpe said. "It is vital that we manage our emotions and natural anxieties.

"Perhaps take a moment to call a neighbor, friend or family member who may need a personal contact and a friendly voice. Of course, we cannot physically get close, but we may be able provide some level of comfort to those less fortunate or in circumstances more dire than our own.

"My office has received numerous e-mails and calls relative to a particular incident in Westport that seemingly precipitated the spread of the coronavirus in town.

"While I understand the inclination for some to know the numbers, know exact locations and the identities of people involved, it is now passed the point where any of that is relevant.

"The fact of the matter is that this could have been any one of us, and rumor-mongering and vilification of individuals is not who we are as a civil community."

