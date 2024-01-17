Fire Destroys Westport Multi-Unit Home

The incident took place in Westport around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 65 Compo Road South.

The Westport Fire Department was met with moderate to heavy fire conditions coming from the second floor of the home, said Westport Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Cohen.

Firefighters searched for victims but found that all residents were safely out of the building. A family pet was rescued, but another was located dead inside the unit, Cohen.

The Westport Fire Marshal’s Office responded and began investigating the fire.

When the fire erupted, the department was already responding to the area as a large tree had fallen across the road taking down power and utility lines. This created an additional hazard to the scene, Cohen said.

There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.

The building was deemed uninhabitable, and residents were relocated to stay with family. One resident received assistance from the Red Cross with relocation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

