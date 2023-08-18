Trumbull Aquarium To Soon Close, Relocate Animals Following PETA Complaints

SeaQuest's Trumbull location, found on the first floor of the Trumbull Mall at 5065 Main St., has announced that it will open for the last time on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The company made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, Aug. 16, also saying that all of the animals found inside the aquarium would be relocated to other SeaQuest locations across the country.

Although the Trumbull location will soon be no more, the company said its other locations are still successful.

"SeaQuest is still going strong and will continue to operate in states that support our interactive business model so that we can create a fun and unforgettable experience for every guest by connecting them with amazing animals from all over the planet," company officials said in their closing announcement.

The closure follows several complaints filed with federal and state authorities by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which cited animal welfare concerns and numerous injuries to visitors.

According to PETA spokesman David Perle, the organization told the US Department of Agriculture earlier in the year about a whistleblower's allegations that two Bengal cats in the facility had not received treatment for infections in over a month.

Additionally, the whistleblower also detailed that cockatiels in the facility were allegedly deprived of food to force them to interact with customers, the facility was full of cockroaches and fruit flies, and multiple people had allegedly suffered scratches and bites from animals, Perle said.

PETA also allegedly obtained a USDA report that revealed the federal agency had cited the facility for not having enough distance and barriers between a wallaby and visitors.

"This seedy facility will no longer exploit vulnerable animals for profit, ignore their illnesses and wounds, and endanger the public," said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Michelle Sinnott.

"PETA is calling for the remaining animals to be transferred to reputable facilities and urging everyone to stay away from places like SeaQuest, which fail to give animals even the most basic care," Sinnott added.

Those who visit the Trumbull location during its last few days will be able to take advantage of discounted gift shop items, company officials said.

Officials also added that those holding annual passes for the establishment can have their passes extended a whole year for use at the location in Woodbridge, New Jersey, which is two and a half hours away from Trumbull.

The remaining prorated amount can then be used as a discount off anything in the gift shop or pass holders can ask for a prorated refund based on what is left of their membership.

Pass holders can call 203-502-8337 to seek a refund.

