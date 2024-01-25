This Trumbull Eatery Has Best French Fries In State, Report Says: 'Hand Cut With Love, Care'

Fairfield County's Fryborg, located in Trumbull at 10 Broadway, was named as having the best fries in the entire Nutmeg State, according to a report by lovefood.com.

The eatery, which was started in 2011 when its owner Jon "finally decided to not suck at life," according to its website, specializes in hand-cut fries, burgers, sandwiches, and even donuts.

In its write-up of the establishment, lovefood called the eatery's fries "incredible."

"Hand cut with love and care, the fries at Fryborg form the base for the huge range of loaded fries," the write-up reads, also continuing, "However, they’re also fantastic on their own, with a choice of 17 dipping sauces on offer, from standard ketchup to mayonnaise laced with herbes de Provence."

The restaurant indeed offers plenty of options for fry-lovers, including chili cheese fries; BLT fries; poutine; "currywurst fries" topped with grilled Hummel red hot hot dogs, curry ketchup, and onion; "assimilation fries," topped with a fried egg, cheese sauce, Thousand Island dressing, and onion; and more.

Of course, the eatery also serves plenty of main meals to go with its fries, including buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, signature cheesesteaks, patty melts, and "smashburgers."

Fryborg opens every day of the week and also offers delivery and curbside pickup. Additionally, the owner also runs a Fryborg food truck that caters private functions in New Haven and Fairfield Counties, as well as other parts of the state and areas of southern Massachusetts and Westchester County in New York.

