Serious Injuries Reported After Fiery Merritt Parkway Crash In Trumbull

Several serious injuries were reported after a fiery single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Merritt Parkway.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the northbound side of Route 15 in the Town of Trumbull.

Upon arriving, Connecticut State Police troopers observed a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the wrong way up an embankment near the Frenchtown Road overpass in the area of Exit 48 in the Town of Trumbull, Connecticut State Police said.

At the scene, troopers learned, that the Fusion was traveling in the left lane, left the portion of the roadway into the right side when it struck a wood beam guardrail, police said.

The vehicle then traveled up the embankment where it caught on fire, said police, who noted that all occupants were able to get out of the vehicle, however, "some suffered serious injuries."

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

