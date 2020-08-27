Man Accused Of Firing Shots Near Monroe-Trumbull Town Line

A Fairfield County man was charged with two misdemeanors after firing a revolver at targets he had set up on a woodpile on his property, according to police.

Luis Murillo of Monroe, 50, denied that he had been shooting the .38 revolver found unloaded in his waistband, despite bullet holes in his handmade targets and shell casings littering the ground, Monroe Police said.

When police responded to his home on Spring Hill Road following complaints of gunfire lodged at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, Murillo insisted that the noise in question had come from fireworks set off elsewhere in the neighborhood.

Murillo's speech was allegedly slurred, and responding officers smelled alcohol on his breath.

He was charged with the misdemeanors of illegal discharge of a firearm and second-degree breach of the peace; after booking, Murillo was released on a $500 bail bond.

