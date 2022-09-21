Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests

A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people.

Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said.

Responding officers learned that there was no robbery, but a group of men had been involved in a fight near Macy's.

The men attacked another man, who then removed a gun and pointed it at the attackers, police said.

Authorities said officers arrested the following men in the incident:

Pedro Diamond, age 22, of Trumbull

Chase Dralle, age 19, of Trumbull

Jeremy Romero, age 23, of Stamford

Tremayne Ferguson, age 21, of West Haven

Isaiah Johnson, age 22, of Trumbull

Derrick Rivera, age 18, of Bridgeport

Investigators found that when Rivera was fleeing the scene, he discarded a fanny pack containing a loaded .22 caliber pistol and a bag of marijuana, police reported.

Police said Rivera was charged with:

First-degree threatening

Reckless endangerment

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Breach of peace

He is set to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 30, authorities said.

Diamond, Dralle, Romero, Johnson, and Ferguson were charged with breach of peace, and are all set to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 28, police said.

