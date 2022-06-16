Easton Man Dies In Wrong-Way, Two-Vehicle Crash In Trumbull

A 61-year-old man died in a two-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Fairfield County.

The crash happened on Route 25 in Trumbull near the intersection of Route 111 at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2012 Honda Accord SE was going the wrong way, traveling south in the northbound lanes, and collided head-on with a 2018 Ford TCN, authorities reported.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, police said.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Shahid Malik, of Easton, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 35-year-old Ansonia man, was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.