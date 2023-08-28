Monroe Man, 60, Dead Following I-395 Crash

The New London County incident happened on Monday, Aug. 28 in Waterford, according to Connecticut State Police.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a gray Ford Fiesta was driving southbound on I-395 and began to slow down with traffic in the rightmost lane.

The Ford Fiesta was about a half-mile from Exit 2 when Fairfield County resident Marc Pennino, of Monroe, who was also driving south, drove into the right lane and hit the back of the Ford.

Pennino was riding a blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle without a helmet, police reported.

The force of the crash threw him off the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

No injuries were reported for the other driver, a 36-year-old Boston woman.

The crash is still being investigated. Connecticut State Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Troop E at 860-848-6500.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trumbull-Monroe and receive free news updates.