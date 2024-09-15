Fatal Crash: 18-Year-Old ID'd As Victim On Route 25 In Trumbull

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in Fairfield County, on southbound Route 25 in Trumbull.

A 2013 BMW X1 was traveling southbound when another BMW, an X5, approached it.

According to Connecticut State Police, the X5 "maneuvered to the right, sideswiping the passenger side rear" of the X1.

The X5 lost control, veered into the median, and rolled over, hitting several trees.

As a result, a back-seat passenger in the X5, Timothy Campbell, age 18, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin was notified.

The driver of the X5, an 18-year-old man from Cranston, Rhode Island, and two other passengers inside the vehicle were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 25 South was closed for several hours during the accident investigation.

Trumbull Fire Department, Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to assist with medical care and traffic control.

The Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad was requested and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera video is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trumbull-Monroe and receive free news updates.