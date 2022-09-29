New High-End Pub Off To Strong Start In Monroe

A new Fairfield County eatery is making a name for itself, with customers sharing rave reviews about its pasta dishes and service.

Flames Restaurant, located in Monroe, at 262 Main St., opened over the summer.

The menu features a variety of chicken, steak, and seafood dishes, including "Filet Mignon Au Poivre" and "Chicken Piccata."

Some online reviewers have praised the eatery's selection of pasta dishes.

"This restaurant was amazing!" Rosemarie C. said in a Yelp review. "The waiter was attentive, the lobster ravioli was amazing, my husband had the pappardelle with bolognese sauce and that was excellent! Food was hot and spot on! Will definitely go again!!!"

The drink menu includes signature cocktails, such as espresso martinis, mojitos, and the restaurant's blackberry gin fizz.

Other reviewers also praised the eatery's atmosphere and service.

"Great service, very good food," Erin M. wrote in a Yelp review. "Solid high-end pub ambiance. We really enjoyed ourselves!"

