Contact Us
Trumbull-Monroe Daily Voice serves Easton, Monroe, Redding & Trumbull
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: CT DEEP Issues Alert To Motorists After Moose Sightings In Fairfield County
Business

New High-End Pub Off To Strong Start In Monroe

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Flames Restaurant, located at 262 Main St. in Monroe, opened over the summer.
Flames Restaurant, located at 262 Main St. in Monroe, opened over the summer. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Vinotecarium

A new Fairfield County eatery is making a name for itself, with customers sharing rave reviews about its pasta dishes and service. 

Flames Restaurant, located in Monroe, at 262 Main St., opened over the summer.

The menu features a variety of chicken, steak, and seafood dishes, including "Filet Mignon Au Poivre" and "Chicken Piccata."

Some online reviewers have praised the eatery's selection of pasta dishes.

"This restaurant was amazing!" Rosemarie C. said in a Yelp review. "The waiter was attentive, the lobster ravioli was amazing, my husband had the pappardelle with bolognese sauce and that was excellent! Food was hot and spot on! Will definitely go again!!!"

The drink menu includes signature cocktails, such as espresso martinis, mojitos, and the restaurant's blackberry gin fizz.

Other reviewers also praised the eatery's atmosphere and service.

"Great service, very good food," Erin M. wrote in a Yelp review. "Solid high-end pub ambiance. We really enjoyed ourselves!"

Learn more about the restaurant and menu here.

to follow Daily Voice Trumbull-Monroe and receive free news updates.