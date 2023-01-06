New Beginnings: Popular Italian Restaurant In Monroe To Relocate After 25 Years

The owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Fairfield County has announced plans to close the eatery as he prepares to move the restaurant to a new location.

Carl Anthony Trattoria in Monroe will close its current location at 477 Main St. and relocate to a nearby neighborhood, representatives announced on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The new location will be announced sometime early this year.

The brand was first introduced in Monroe in 1998 by chef and owner Sam Devellis.

Representatives said the news comes as Devellis and his Carl Anthony Restaurant Group have entered into a partnership with Market Hospitality Group.

Carl Anthony Catering will continue to operate, representatives said.

