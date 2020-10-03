Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Trumbull-Monroe Daily Voice serves Easton, Monroe, Redding & Trumbull
Return to your home site

Menu

Trumbull-Monroe Daily Voice serves Easton, Monroe, Redding & Trumbull

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Return Of Wet Weather Will Follow Pleasant, Dry Weekend: Here's What To Expect
Business

Fairfield County Food Truck Crowned Best Taco Spot In CT

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tacos El Azteca
Tacos El Azteca Photo Credit: Tacos El Azteca Facebook

National Taco Day is Sunday, Oct. 4 -- and if you live in Fairfield County, so is one of the best spots in the United States.

Tacos El Azteca, a Norwalk-based food truck, was named the best taco spot in Connecticut by Yelp's list that runs down the best place in every state.

"We looked at our reviews to identify businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'taco,' then ranked those businesses using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'taco,'" Yelp explained.

Yelpers seem to be saying the same things about Tacos El Azteca: It's quick, affordable and delicious.

"The best cheap tacos you'll ever find," one Yelper said. "Their quality is unmatched and their often-long lines show that. The shrimp and fish tacos are amazing and they are super efficient, worth the wait."

Tacos El Azteca is located at 94 Main St., Norwalk.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Trumbull-Monroe Daily Voice!

Serves Easton, Monroe, Redding & Trumbull

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.