Fairfield County Food Truck Crowned Best Taco Spot In CT

National Taco Day is Sunday, Oct. 4 -- and if you live in Fairfield County, so is one of the best spots in the United States.

Tacos El Azteca, a Norwalk-based food truck, was named the best taco spot in Connecticut by Yelp's list that runs down the best place in every state.

"We looked at our reviews to identify businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'taco,' then ranked those businesses using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'taco,'" Yelp explained.

Yelpers seem to be saying the same things about Tacos El Azteca: It's quick, affordable and delicious.

"The best cheap tacos you'll ever find," one Yelper said. "Their quality is unmatched and their often-long lines show that. The shrimp and fish tacos are amazing and they are super efficient, worth the wait."

Tacos El Azteca is located at 94 Main St., Norwalk.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.