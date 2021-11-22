Staffing Shortage Causes School Closure In Region

A school in Western Massachusetts was forced to temporarily shut down due to staffing shortages.

In Franklin County, Mohawk Trail/Hawlemont Regional School Districts Superintendent Sheryl Stanton announced that the Hawlemont Regional School will be closed on Monday, Nov. 22 due to staffing shortages.

“Due to staffing shortages, Hawlemont Regional School will be closed on Monday, Nov. 22,” the district posted on the school’s website. “We will be assessing the staffing situation throughout the day today, so please listen carefully for updates regarding tomorrow. Thank you for your patience!”

No other schools in the district were impacted by the shortage, which occurred due to undisclosed reasons.

The school currently is home to eight teachers, 15 specialists, eight paraprofessionals, and three support staff members.

Hawlemont serves about 136 students in preschool through sixth grade who live in Charlemont and Hawley.

