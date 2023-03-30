High School In Tolland County Evacuated After Police Respond To Suspicious Incident

A telephone call from an unidentified source who communicated a possible threat caused state police troopers to evacuate a high school in Connecticut.

The incident took place in Tolland County at E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation indicates that a staff member at the school had received a telephone call from an unidentified source, who communicated a possible threat to the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated while troopers investigated.

After conducting a thorough search of the school building, troopers determined that there was no credible threat to students, staff, or the public.

Troopers cleared the scene at approximately 10:35 a.m.

Police did not reveal what the threat entailed or any additional information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.