Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Schools

High School In Tolland County Evacuated After Police Respond To Suspicious Incident

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A perceived telephone threat to a CT high school caused state police to evacuate the school.
A perceived telephone threat to a CT high school caused state police to evacuate the school. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A telephone call from an unidentified source who communicated a possible threat caused state police troopers to evacuate a high school in Connecticut.

The incident took place in Tolland County at E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation indicates that a staff member at the school had received a telephone call from an unidentified source, who communicated a possible threat to the school. 

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated while troopers investigated. 

After conducting a thorough search of the school building, troopers determined that there was no credible threat to students, staff, or the public. 

Troopers cleared the scene at approximately 10:35 a.m.

Police did not reveal what the threat entailed or any additional information. 

to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.