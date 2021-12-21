COVID-19: School In Region Closes Due To Increase In Cases

A school in Western Massachusetts is the latest to go remote for the remainder of 2021 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases amid the arrival of the Omicron variant.

In Hampshire County, school officials announced late on Monday, Dec. 20 that the R.H. Conwell Elementary School in Worthington will be closed for the rest of the week due to a spike in confirmed cases of the virus within the building.

Schools Superintendent Gretchen Morse-Dobosz and Worthington School Nurse Samantha Pease issued the alert after the district identified 33 close contacts within the elementary school that spanned between two classrooms, including three positive COVID-19 cases.

“We have been informed that unfortunately (three) more individuals within the building are currently positive, and some with parents/guardians who have either tested positive or are showing symptoms,” they wrote in a message to the community.

"Because of the relationships between those who have tested positive and other students within the building, the Worthington Board of Health has recommended that we close the building to eliminate any further spread.”

Anyone who may have been identified as a close case has been contacted by district or health officials.

The school is scheduled to reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the end of winter recess.

